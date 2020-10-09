WWE Spoilers: Two Top Superstars Reportedly Set To Move Brands During Draft

According to WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins will reportedly movie to Friday Night SmackDown during the upcoming WWE draft. Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, will supposedly jump ship to Monday Night Raw.

According to the update, this was the decision as of 10 a.m. on Friday morning. While the plans could still be subject to change, there have been signs that suggest both performers will switch shows.

As documented by Essentially Sports, Wyatt has already teased a move to the red brand. On the latest episode of Raw, the superstar confronted Kevin Owens and seemed to lay the foundations for a feud between the pair.

It was previously believed that Wyatt would set his sights on Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship in the coming months. He was the champion before “The Big Dog” won the title at Payback.

The tension between the superstars was unveiled on a recent episode of SmackDown when Alexa Bliss — who has been possessed by Wyatt’s alter ego “The Fiend” recently — gave Reigns a menacing stare. However, his creative direction appears to have been changed since then.

Rollins, meanwhile, recently got into a brawl with his former disciple Buddy Murphy. The segment appeared to be setting up a storyline between the former allies, though it’s possible that was the company’s way of ending their partnership before they find themselves on different programs.

At the same time, the rules of the Draft mean that Rollins and Murphy could both move to SmackDown. As of this writing, however, Murphy looks set to be put into a romance angle with Rey Mysterio’s daughter.

Rollins has been a mainstay on his current show since being promoted to the main roster. He’s accomplished everything there is to win on the program, and the fresh challenges could be refreshing for him.

The report also noted that Drew McIntyre and Reigns will stay put on their current brands. However, as The Inquisitr noted earlier, there has been some speculation that they could end up on the same show and feud with each other.

Rollins being moved to the blue brand’s weekly show could open up some interesting storyline possibilities. The movie would undoubtedly result in him crossing paths with “The Big Dog,” who was his former stablemate in The Shield.

Some of WrestleVotes followers were intrigued at the thought of the former Shield members on the same program. A few of them even speculated that they could become teammates again.

“The thought of a heel Roman AND heel Seth on the same roster is intriguing, plus Seth needs a change of scenery, “Fiend” on Raw worries me cause [he was] almost ruined him last time,” wrote one social media user.

The news has certainly caused some debate and excitement among fans, and they can look forward to seeing how things play out in the coming days.