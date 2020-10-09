Olivia Mathers Flaunts Bronzed Bod On The Beach In A Tiny Floral Bikini

This was Olivia's second trip to the beach this week.

Olivia Mathers enjoyed another day at the beach this week where she looked hotter than ever in another two-piece from her endless swimwear collection. The model heated things up on her Instagram page on Friday with a snap from her time by the water that has been shown nothing but love since going live.

The Aussie beauty stood underneath the shade of a tasseled white umbrella in the October 9 share. She was far up on the shore, though a gorgeous view of the waves crashing in could still be seen in the background behind her.

Olivia certainly seemed happy to be enjoying a beautiful summer day by the ocean, as she wore a huge smile across her face as the wind gently whipped through her dirty blond hair. She was dressed to impress for the outing as well in a flirty bikini from VDM The Label that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 23-year-old looked flawless as she flaunted her bronzed bod in a tiny pink two-piece that was covered in white flowers. The set included a halter-style top with itty-bitty scrunch cups and a plunging neckline that exposed a major amount of cleavage and sideboob. It had thin, stringy straps that wrapped tightly around her neck and rib cage, highlighting her toned arms and slender frame.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well that further upped the ante of Olivia’s eye-popping display. The v-style garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her sculpted thighs in their entirety, as well as her curvy hips. Its thick waistband sat at an angle across her midsection, landing parallel to her navel on both sides of her tiny waist to draw attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The scanty look certainly had Olivia’s 575,000 followers talking, as dozens of them flocked to the comments section with just eight hours of the steamy shot going live.

“So stunningly gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“You look so hot and sexy,” gushed another fan.

“A real perfection,” a third follower praised.

“Obsessed with this,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed nearly 20,000 likes since being shared.

In the caption of the upload, Olivia joked that the beach might be filing a restraining order against her over the summer because of how frequently she would there. She’s already put in a considerable amount of time, as she spent another day by the water earlier this week on Tuesday. That time, she slipped into a blue floral bikini — a look that has racked up over 33,000 likes to date.