Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Amazing Figure In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto tantalized thousands of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 9, when she shared some jaw-dropping new photos of her bikini-clad self.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed at the beach for the three-photo slideshow. Nata positioned herself in the center of each frame, striking numerous sexy poses that displayed her killer curves.

In the first photo, the model posed facing the camera as she sat on her shins. She placed her left hand on her left thigh, while her other hand held up a taco. She smiled sweetly as she shot a sultry gaze at the camera. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, except this time, she kept her eyes closed and placed both hands on the food container in front of her. She also popped her backside out to highlight her form. She emitted a more playful energy in the third image as she stuck her tongue out.

Her long, highlighted, brunette and blond hair was parted to the right and styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She rocked vibrant pink, polished nails.

Nata showed off her curvaceous physique in a revealing, animal-print bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny cups revealed an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob and just a hint of underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy, high-rise briefs showcased her hips and bodacious booty. The side-straps, which were tied into bows, were raised up past the model’s hipbones, calling attention to her slim core. She accessorized the poolside look with a nameplate necklace, a pair of earrings, a number of bracelets, and several rings.

In the caption, the beauty conducted a contest with her fans, telling them she would award them $100 if they commented with taco emoji under the post.

The snapshots were a quick hit with social media users, amassing more than 4,000 likes within just 20 minutes after going live. More than 400 fans also verbalized their admiration in the comments section, complimenting the model on her form, looks, and bathing suit.

“So yummy, both you and the tacos,” one individual commented.

“Wow at that booty, so fire, can we share a taco,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are such a wonderful angel, so gorgeous,” a third fan asserted, adding a variety of emoji to their sentence.

“How are you even real,” a fourth user wanted to know.

The stunner has shown off her insane figure on social media a lot lately. On October 7, Nata shared a post in which she sported yet another printed bikini.