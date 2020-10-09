Tamra Judge Hangs Out With ‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Loyal Fans Want Her Back On The Show

Tamra Judge might be gone from The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she still has some friends on the cast. It was revealed earlier this year that Tamra and longtime pal Vicki Gunvalson would not be returning to RHOC after only being offered friend roles which they declined. The CUT Fitness owner has been very vocal about her former co-stars in the months since she walked away but has had nothing but good things to say about Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who she hung out with on Thursday.

The two women posed next to one another in a photo that Tamra shared on her Instagram page. The ladies sported face masks and Louis Vuitton crossbody bags that fans in the comments kept asking where they could nab one. There were four photos within the post, and fellow buddy Katrina Reiter was along for the fun day as well. The women posed without their masks as well, while also acting silly in a fourth picture where Braunwyn lifted her leg above Tamra’s head.

It wasn’t long before followers of Tamra began filling the comments with their hopes of her returning to the show. Filming for RHOC Season 15 is complete and will air on Bravo starting next week. Despite her not appearing in the show for this go-round, her fans are hoping she might be able to hop back on board for Season 16.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Others noted they wouldn’t be watching the upcoming shows because of Tamra’s absence.

“Hi TJ. I’m NOT watching the new season of #RHOC. You’re not there & Vicky’s [Gunvalson] not there. Show won’t be the same,” one user wrote.

“RHOC needs you now more than ever,” another added.

“I will miss you on oc, but I’m sooooo glad icky Vicky is gone. They need to fire Kelly [Dodd] and bring you back,” a third chimed in.

Retired Housewives are asked to return to their franchises regularly these days, so it’s quite possible Tamra might be invited back in the future. Fans can play a major role in a cast member’s return if they let their voices be heard on social media, so if the 53-year-old’s stans keep yelling loud enough she might have a shot. Whether Tamra wants to return to RHOC would be a decision all her own, but many feel she would should she be offered a full-time role.

Tamra and Vicki have been teasing for months that they have their own television project in the works but did not announce if it was for Bravo, cable, or social media. For now, nothing has been confirmed for the women.