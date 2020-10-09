Khloe Kardashian Looks Sensational In Blazer With Nothing Underneath In Racy Throwback Snaps

Khloe Kardashian rocked a serious business casual look in her latest Instagram post, as she went nude under an oversized black blazer. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked sensational in the slideshow, which featured three different shots.

Khloe sported a double breasted blazer, which featured wide lapels and buttons across the middle. The long-sleeved blazer showed off serious cleavage, with its V-neck cut, and skimmed her tanned and toned upper thighs. Khloe paired the garment with sexy black stiletto sandals with a pointed toe. The patent footwear featured straps that tied around her ankles and complemented her shapely pins. She accessorized with a chunky silver chain wrapped around her neck. Khloe left her long locks — which were peroxide blond at the time — down and straight for the photo.

The photoshoot appeared to have taken place on a balcony during a vacation. Khloe posed against sliding glass doors, which reflected the idyllic scene in front of her — the turquoise ocean and bright blue sky peppered with fluffy white clouds. A sun lounger on the balcony was also visible in the reflection, while a small white table stood to the reality star’s left.

In the first shot, Khloe leant against the glass with her right leg bent so her stiletto rested on the door. She folded her right arm across her body and lifted her left hand so it was closer to her face as she gazed at the camera with a serene expression on her face. The second shot was a close-up of her pretty face, as she struck a sultry expression, while in the third she opened her mouth in mock shock and squinted her eyes.

Khloe’s caption made clear her reason for sharing the throwback snaps — she wanted fans’ opinions on whether she should stay brunette or return to her lighter locks. Many of her 122 million followers weighed in on the debate in the comments section.

“Stay brown! I’d also love to see you go really dark brown or black,” wrote one.

“So pretttty with blonde hair,” wrote another fan, who added a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“Love your blond hair,” added a third, alongside three heart-eye emoji.

Khloe later responded to the votes in her comments section, and it appeared that blond was the winner.

“Omg so many blonde votes! Blonde is where my heart is but I felt like my hair needed the break and quarantine was the perfect time,” she wrote.