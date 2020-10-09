Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Her Bronzed Bod In A Vibrant Bikini On A Cancun Beach

Morgan wore her hair in beachy waves for the snap.

Bikini model Morgan Ketzner flaunted her bronzed bod as she rocked a skimpy ensemble in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday morning. The model served up a sultry look for the camera while revealing that the pic was snapped in Cancun.

In the racy shot, Morgan looked smoking hot as she opted for a vibrant two-piece that boasted a bright blue, green, and orange color pattern that perfectly complemented her sun kissed skin. The teeny top featured a low-cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy voluptuous hips while wrapping snugly around her petite waist and emphasizing her lean thighs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the shot.

Morgan posed on the beach. She pushed her hip out and left one arm hanging at her side. She had the other arm raised near her midsection. She wore a steamy expression on her face as she soaked up some sun.

In the background, the white sand could be seen. Some lounge chairs and large umbrellas were also visible. Fans got a look at the bright blue sky and some green trees as well.

Morgan’s 532,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,500 times within the first two hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are the most wonderful lady I have ever seen in this world,” one follower declared.

“You look absolutely gorgeous, and this color looks absolutely beautiful on you!” another stated.

“Morgan, you are breaking any records of beauty. Divine, natural and sensual. Wonderful. Wishing you a magnificent weekend.” a third comment read.

“Beauty that grows each and every day,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show off her incredible physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking revealing bathing suits, teeny tops, and sexy lingerie in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a peach-colored crop top and a pair of skimpy frayed denim shorts. That post also proved to be a popular one among her supporters. To date, it’s pulled in more than 17,000 likes and over 500 comments.