Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Workout Ensemble

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente updated her Instagram account with some eye-catching new photos of herself on Friday, October 9, sending thousands of her 2.2 million followers into a frenzy.

The 23-year-old influencer was photographed at a gym for the two-slide series. Yaslen was centered in both frames as she switched between a couple of sexy poses.

In the first image, she posed with the front of her body facing the camera as one hand grabbed the nape of her neck and the other rested on a dumbbell. She popped one hip out while her left leg was propped up on the dumbbell stand behind her, highlighting her curvaceous form. Her head was rotated slightly to the right, and she stared directly into the camera’s lens, wearing a pout on her face.

In the second snapshot, she faced her backside toward the camera as she leaned forward on the dumbbells. She popped her booty out while bending her left knee to further emphasize her curves.

Her blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted to the right and styled in natural-looking waves that fell around her back and shoulders.

Yaslen flaunted her fit physique in a revealing athletic ensemble. She wore a black top featuring two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sporty garment was designed with a low-cut neckline that exposed a massive view of cleavage. Her sculpted midriff was also on display as the top reached just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of beige, skintight, booty shorts that hugged her hips and showcased her bodacious derriere. She also wore a pair of white and black sneakers.

Yaslen revealed that she was photographed at Paradise Gym in Miami by geotagging the post. In the caption, she promoted her workout and fitness program.

The photo set was met with a large amount of support from social media users, garnering more than 37,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Additionally, more than 370 followers praised the model’s figure, good looks, and swimsuit in the comments section.

“Definitely the best outfit I have ever seen on you,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single heart-eyes emoji to the compliment.

“You are very beautiful,” a second fan chimed in.

“Nice legs, beautiful body,” gushed a third admirer.

“This angel face is just perfect,” a fourth individual asserted, following the sentiment with heart-eyes emoji.

The stunner has flaunted her killer figure in a number of smoking-hot posts on Instagram lately. On October 8, Yaslen shared a slideshow in which she sported a sexy floral bikini.