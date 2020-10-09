Meg Kylie Slays As She Shows Off Phenomenal Curves In Tiny Green Dress & Knee-High Boots

Instagram star Meg Kylie gave fans a glimpse of her phenomenal curves on Friday as she shared a photo of herself in a particularly skimpy outfit. The influencer wore a tiny, tight green dress, and knee-high boots as she sipped on a takeout drink on the roadside.

The Australian beauty’s dress was high necked with halter neck detailing, and appeared to be partially backless. The cloth material hung to her every curve and was particularly tight around her booty thanks to drawstrings that hung down the side of the skirt and tied at the side of her thighs. Meg put a serious amount of leg on show in the photo, as the dress’ hemline only reached her upper thighs.

Despite the strong sunshine, Meg teamed the mint-hued garment with light brown boots that reached up to just below her knees. The patent footwear featured a heel and had a seam running down the middle. Meg carried an alligator skin-style bag that matched the tone of her footwear. She had left her black-brown hair down in loose waves for the outing, and kept her accessories simple, with just a bracelet on her right wrist and hoop earrings.

Meg struck a fierce pose on the roadside as she held a transparent drinks carton with a white straw in her right hand. She put her other hand on her hip and slightly bent her left knee, which drew attention to her bombshell curves. The backdrop gave off summer vibes, with large bushes in bloom behind a white picket fence. Deep blue sky was visible through the branches.

A number of Meg’s 816,000 followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her skimpy ensemble.

“These boots are everything,” wrote one follower, who accompanied their words with a cat-heart-eye emoji.

“You are So HOTT,” contributed another, alongside a tongue-face and sunglasses-face emoji.

“Mm mm mm….. Well my morning has started off with a bang…..,” added a third, particularly enthusiastic follower, with a “100” emoji.

Meg’s latest post came shortly after she treated her followers to a thong bikini snap. As The Inquisitr reported, on Wednesday October 7, the influencer shared a black and white image in which she lay on her front in a thong bikini and straw hat. The racy photo sent her fans into a frenzy, as it perfectly showed off her voluptuous booty and pretty face. She captioned it simply with a sun graphic. You can see the post here.