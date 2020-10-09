Addison Rae Gets Flirty On A Boat In Tiny Top & Bikini Bottom

Top-earning TikTok star Addison Rae posted a particularly revealing snapshot to her popular Instagram feed on Friday, October 9. After logging a series of updates from Lake Powell in America’s Southwest earlier this week, the 20-year-old appeared on the water once again as she was snapped on a boat while wearing nothing but a tiny, sleeveless t-shirt, a scanty bikini bottom and sunglasses.

The combination allowed for a tempting accentuation of her curves, as well as a sizable showing of skin as her bare navel and thick thighs were left completely uncovered in the shot.

Addison kept her message short in the accompanying caption, acknowledging her 29.3 million Instagram followers with a single heart emoji. Contrastingly, a large number of fans were inspired to leave lengthy replies praising the model and social media maven’s sultry snap in the post’s comments section. Almost 14,000 replies had been left as of this writing.

“The most immaculate body that exists today,” opined one enamored admirer. “And this girl is naturalllll.”

“This is why I love Addison Rae,” added a second commenter. “She is just too perfect.”

“Sending u all my virtual hugs and kisses,” wrote another devotee.

Addison was posing atop one of the boat’s cushioned seats as the picture was snapped, resting on her shins with her feet curled behind her and the rest of her body extending upward. Meanwhile, she notched her hips to one side and arched her back slightly, which accentuated her moderately curved figure.

The former Hype House member’s hair was pulled back, save for a lengthy strand that draped over her face on the right side. Her eyes were covered by a pair of dark sunglasses and she further accessorized with a large, hooped earring on her left side.

Addison’s shoulders and bustline were covered by a yellow, sleeveless tee with multicolored lettering. The garment looked to have been rolled up and tied off just below her perky bosom. As a result, the entirety of her midsection was uncovered in the shot. As the photo was taken, Addison clutched the lower edge of her shirt with both hands.

In the bottom third of the photo’s frame, Addison’s black and light blue bikini bottom gave way to her thighs, which were noticeably thicker than the rest of her body.

Addison’s latest sexy share was another popular one with her fans and followers, racking up almost 2 million likes in a little over an hour after appearing on her feed.

Earlier this week, the TikTok star celebrated a birthday, after which she sent a particularly sweet message to her fans.