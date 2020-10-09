Brit Manuela Shows Off Pert Backside In Skimpy Red Thong

American stunner Brit Manuela sent pulses around the world racing on Friday, October 9, when she uploaded some sexy new photos for her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old influencer was photographed in a bathroom for the two-photo slideshow, as she stood directly in front of a sink with a large mirror. Brit situated herself in the center of each frame and struck some sultry poses.

In the first image, the model posed with her body facing the mirror and her backside facing the camera, much to the audience’s delight. Her right hand was gently placed on the sink’s countertop, while her left hand was seemingly cupping her neck. She propped her booty out as she wore a pout on her face, emitting a seductive energy. A Bali Body product was also visible in the shot.

The second snapshot displayed Brit in a similar position, however, this time her head was rotated to the right to show off her profile.

Her long brunette hair was styled in a ponytail while some tresses fell around her face.

Brit showed off her famous figure in revealing, red-hot lingerie from boohoo, an online clothing company. The skimpy sheer bra featured a floral lace design and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment’s cups put her cleavage on show in the mirror. She teamed the number with a pair of matching thong panties that showcased her curvy hips and put her plump booty in full view. The briefs’ high-waisted sides were lifted past the model’s hipbones, drawing the eye to her slim midriff.

She accessorized with a necklace and a pair of earrings.

Brit revealed that she was photographed in New York City for the series. In the post’s caption, she promoted Bali Body, an Australia-based skincare and sun-care company.

The sizzling series amassed more than 30,000 likes in just two hours since going live, proving to be very popular with social media users. More than 680 admirers also commented on the post, complimenting the model’s form, good looks, and minuscule ensemble.

“You look amazing Brit, your tan oh my god,” one individual wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji to the sentence.

“Love this lingerie babe,” chimed in another admirer, filling the comment with red-heart emoji.

“You look amazing love,” a third fan asserted.

“You are an amazing angel,” a fourth user added.

