Anllela Sagra Slays In A Cheetah-Print Bikini Top & White Tennis Skirt

Fitness model Anllela Sagra drove her fans wild by posting a new video via her Instagram page on Friday morning. Ultimately, the purpose of the clip was to promote the Redline energy drink. She seemed successful on that front, but it was her incredible physique that demanded everybody’s attention.

The Colombian social media influencer and fitness model was filmed outdoors doing a series of exercises. She styled her brunette tresses loose with a side part and they tumbled down her back. Despite the workout-related theme of the clip, Anllela wore quite a bit of jewelry to accessorize her look.

Several layers of necklaces, hoop earrings, a bracelet, a watch, and several rings adorned the model’s flawless, tanned skin. She had white socks and trainers on her feet and a short tennis skirt over her lower half. Anllela also wore a cheetah-print bikini top that had a thick, bright yellow band across the chest along with double yellow straps that tied behind her neck.

The bikini top revealed a significant amount of cleavage and the ensemble fully exposed the influencer’s insanely chiseled abs. Anllela also showcased her long, lean legs and muscular arms as she jogged and did a variety of exercises.

In her caption, Anllela the importance of dedication and discipline. She has nearly 12 million followers on Instagram, and they could see that her own discipline had paid off with a killer physique.

The clip was viewed more than 83,000 times during the first few hours after it had been uploaded. Around 19,000 people liked it and a couple hundred also commented.

“She is perfect,” one fan noted.

“Hottest chick in the game,” another raved.

“Wow! What a figure,” a commenter declared.

“Perfect Chiseled Sculpted Physique,” someone else praised.

This upload was just the latest in a string of recent videos that have raised heart rates among her millions of followers. Earlier in the week, the Colombian bombshell teased everybody with a video showing her in a purple bikini.

That jaw-dropping video was also done to promote an energy drink. Instead of somewhat seriously running through some tough exercises, as was the case on Friday, Anllela went with a playful vibe. She hunted for her drink as she pranced around and flaunted the various angles of her fantastically fit figure.

Regardless of the backdrop or scenario, these videos of Anllela’s always get her fans buzzing. She looked phenomenal from head to toe and surely inspired at least some of her followers to start practicing what she preaches.