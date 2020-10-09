Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Return To ‘The Voice’ ‘Is Very Comforting’

The Voice judge Gwen Stefani is back, and longtime beau Blake Shelton is excited to have her, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches,” Shelton shared. “We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we’re having a blast.”

Last season, Nick Jonas temporarily replaced Stefani as one of the show’s judges. Jonas sat alongside Shelton, R&B singer John Legend, and pop star Kelly Clarkson in the spinning chairs.

Legend also expressed his excitement for “The Sweet Escape” singer’s return.

“I know Blake is very excited and very happy to have Gwen back but we all love Gwen,” he explained. “She has such a great spirit and energy.”

Stefani chimed in on the excitement.

“I’m so grateful to be here,” she said.

In a video for ET, she also touched on the new, in-studio safety protocols that are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s different, definitely different. Everyone has all these rules and we’re all being safe — it’s just actually a little bit more exciting than usual.”

The video gives a glimpse of what the competition will look like this season, including a T-shirt cannon that Stefani got for “Team Gwen” shirts.

Additionally, Clarkson chimed in and pointed out that only Stefani and Shelton are allowed to be near each other while they work. That proximity was seen last month when a video of the judges singing a cover of Bob Marley’s “One Love” was released, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The “Nobody But You” singers have been in lockdown together since March. The pair has been staying at Shelton’s farm in Oklahoma, with his extended family and Stefani’s children. Stefani expressed her gratitude for the time alone with her longtime boyfriend.

“We got to do things we never get to do, like try to make sourdough bread, like everybody else in America,” she said, before talking about how quarantine has affected her creative process.

“I got quite creative. I’m in the middle of writing new music,” she continued. “Writing new music makes me feel the best and makes me feel the most alive.”

She also hinted at new music by fellow judge Clarkson.

“It’s very real, it’s very pure. It’s just really good.”

The upcoming episodes of The Voice, which is filmed in Universal City, California, will not have the live audience buzz that the judges and contestants have grown accustomed to. Shelton acknowledged the shift in energy from this change, saying that they could hear the artists much more clearly than before. He joked that the insults from the others could be heard more as well. The traditional audience will be replaced by live, virtual viewers.

Shelton and Stefani expressed gratitude for being able to continue working on the show despite the regulations. Shelton stated that the coaches were all happy to be a “comforting presence” for viewers this year, while Stefani agreed and added her take.

“Music is the heartbeat of human beings, so I feel really blessed to be here and to be a part of that,” she said.

The Voice Season 19 will premiere on NBC on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. PT.