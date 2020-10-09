Ana Cheri Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Thong Bikini As She Lounges On Hammock In Ocean

Ana Cheri set fans’ pulses racing with her latest dreamy bikini snap, which she posted to Instagram on Friday. The fitness influencer ensured her voluptuous booty was center stage as she lounged on a hammock in the ocean for an undeniably idyllic photoshoot.

Ana wore a bright blue thong bikini for her time in the ocean, which perfectly showed off her bombshell curves. The bikini top featured thick shoulder straps and ruched detailing at the seams. Meanwhile, the tiny matching bottoms consisted of minuscule straps around her toned hips and a thong, which — given Ana’s provocative pose — made her toned derriere appear almost completely nude. The eye-catching color of the bikini contrasted beautifully with her tan, which she has likely built up during her vacation at a luxury resort in the dreamy Maldives.

The social media star wore her brown hair loose in beachy waves, which descending from a side parting, for the sultry shot. The coastal backdrop was particularly eye-catching. Ana posed on a lacy white hammock which was somehow suspended above the rippling ocean waters. The photo appeared to have been snapped at sunset, given the pink-yellow color of the sky, which reflected on the water to beautiful effect.

Ana lay on the hammock on her front, with both arms stretched out in front of her. She laid her right leg out behind her, bent her left knee so it dipped into the sea, and arched her back in order to make the most of her bombshell booty. The influencer glanced towards the camera with a serene expression on her face as she enjoyed the relaxing experience.

The brunette beauty’s fans clearly enjoyed the attention-grabbing shot, as it had garnered almost 50,000 likes within one hour of being uploaded. A number of her 12.5 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” wrote one admirer, alongside a flower and a fire emoji.

“Love that pose really,” commented another, who added three fire emoji to their words.

“You look so gorgeous,” added a third fan, next to two rock-hand emoji.

Ana is certainly no stranger to sharing bikini snaps on her social media channels — and she’s treated her fans to quite a few revealing posts during her time in the Maldives. As The Inquisitr covered, the former Playboy playmate recently shared a video of herself shaking her booty alongside a selection of scantily clad fellow influencers.