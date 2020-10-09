Olympic Gymnast Alina Kabaeva ‘Vanished’ Amid Rumors She Gave Birth To Vladimir Putin’s Twins, Report Claims

Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who was rumored to have given birth to twins fathered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly “vanished” from the public eye.

As the U.K.’s Sun newspaper reported, the 37-year-old former Olympic athlete had been rumored to be in a relationship with Putin, but has not been seen publicly since 2018, during which time she was rumored to have been two months pregnant. The report noted that it was believed she gave birth in April 2019 at a clinic in Moscow, but has not been seen since then. It was not clear exactly when she may have birthed the twins, the sex of the children, or whether Putin was indeed the father. But reports of her absence have drawn international attention, and the Russian leader’s penchant for complete privacy has added to the intrigue.

A source told the outlet that her disappearance from the public eye is related Putin’s actions to conceal details about his family members from being reported.

“Putin is an intensely private man — he has been hiding his two adult daughters under fake IDs for years,” the source told the Sun. “Even now, though he talks about them occasionally, he never names them.”

The source added that the fact Kabaeva has not been seen in close to two years could be a sign that the rumors of her relationship with Putin are true.

“If Alina gave birth to his children, her hiding away might be one of the strongest hints pointing to this. He is obsessive about the security of his family,” the insider claimed.

Vladimir Rys/Bongarts / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr noted, Putin has faced rumors about his family in the past, including a report about his adult daughter’s business ventures. In 2015, reports indicated that daughter Katerina backed a $1.7 billion university start-up project to construct a science building next to Moscow State University that would help keep talented scientists in Russia.

The reports at the time noted that Putin has taken great measures to ensure privacy for his daughters, and that Russian media treats information about the lives of his children as state secrets.

The New York Post reported that Kabaeva had maintained a fairly public stature prior to going off the radar. Aside from representing her country in the Summer Olympics, she also posed for a racy magazine spread and served as the chair of the board of directors for National Media Group, which has an exclusive contract to deliver Netflix content, the newspaper added.