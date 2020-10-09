Victoria Villarroel Stuns In Black-And-White Snapshots While Rocking Skimpy Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel stunned Instagram users on Thursday, October 8, when she updated her account with some new black-and-white photos of herself in Savage X Fenty lingerie.

The 27-year-old beauty, who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner’s assistant on Life of Kylie, photographed herself in her bedroom for the three-slide series. Victoria snapped the images using her cellphone while she struck three sexy poses.

In the first photo, the model posed while sitting on her bed. She leaned back into her right arm and showed off the front of her body. She kept her cellphone in front of her face, hiding her expression. In the second snapshot, she posed facing her body straight at the mirror, putting her chest on show as her right arm was down by her side. Her face was not visible in this snapshot, either. In the third image, the model held a bouquet of flowers in front of her midriff as she again honed in on her chest, torso, and hips.

Her long brunette hair was styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She sported long, polished nails.

The model showed off her busty assets in a skimpy, sheer, black bra that featured a floral print, and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment’s low-cut cups called attention to her chest as it gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-rise, matching panties that highlighted her hips and booty. The thin side straps drew eyes to her toned midriff.

She accessorized with a necklace and a Cartier gold bracelet.

In the post’s caption, the beauty tagged Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand designed and founded by Rihanna.

Victoria serves as an ambassador for the brand and has promoted the clothing company on her Instagram on a number of occasions. On September 25, she shared a post in which she rocked a mesh, black bra-and-panty set.

Friday’s slideshow garnered a lot of attention from social media users, accumulating more than 113,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. More than 200 admirers also took to the comments section to express their thoughts on Victoria’s killer curves, stunning looks, and scanty choice of attire.

“Staggeringly beautiful and sensual,” one individual commented.

“So very beautiful and sexy,” chimed in another admirer.

“That body though,” a third fan asserted, inundating the comment with a series of heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow unreal,” a fourth user added, following their words with a drool-face emoji.