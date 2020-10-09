Jessica Naz Goes Topless In Black Thong Panties While Posing Seductively For The Camera

Jessica revealed that the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz opted to go topless in her most recent Instagram photo on Thursday. The model left little to the imagination as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy pic, Jessica wore nothing but a pair of black thong panties. The lingerie wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvaceous hips while it exposed her perfectly round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her topless figure gave fans a peek at her sideboob as it put her toned arms, shoulders, and bare back on display.

Jessica posed with her backside toward the camera. She sat on the floor on top of a white sheet, which also served as the background for the photograph. She placed both of her hands flat in front of her and arched her back. She had one leg in front of her as the other stretched out behind her while the lights glimmered off of her sun kissed skin.

She looked away from the lens with a sultry expression on her face as shadows cast a dark line over her face and above her shoulders.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell over her back and tumbled down her shoulder.

Jessica’s 494,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked the comments section to leave over 240 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow, Jessica, you are looking fantastic,” one follower stated.

“Most beautiful portrait,” another wrote.

“You rock my world,” a third comment read.

“Jessica! How is this even fair? You look flawless. There is nothing in this world that can compare to your beauty and grace. A true angel among us. So naturally pretty,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online pics. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself rocking, sexy lingerie, teeny tops, scanty bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a sexy black lace bra and a sheer skirt. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.