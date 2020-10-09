Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Enjoy Rare Outing At Restaurant With Pregnant Katharine McPhee & David Foster

The Sussexes were reportedly celebrating Katharine's pregnancy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a good reason to make a rare public outing earlier this week. According to The Daily Mail, the couple left the comfort of their new mansion to help friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster celebrate their big baby news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted with the high-profile Hollywood couple at a swanky eatery in the upscale Montecito community in Southern California. Meghan and Harry now reside in the Santa Barbara neighborhood, so they didn’t have to go far to meet Katharine, 36, and David, 70, at Lucky’s Steakhouse. The foursome stayed safe by dining outdoors on the restaurant’s patio. They seemingly enjoyed each other’s company, with the Daily Mail report saying that they spent three hours together.

The Sussexes were photographed outside in the parking lot after they arrived. Meghan adhered to safety protocols by wearing a white fabric face mask. Her outfit included a loose-fitting, camel-colored sweater and coordinating trench coat with elbow-length sleeves. She wore the garment draped over her shoulders. The former Suits star completed her chic ensemble with black leather pants that were cropped at the ankles and orange mules with high heels and pointed toes.

Her husband opted to rock a dark blue mask. His casual look included a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up to the elbows. He also sported dark tapered jeans and tan sneakers. The couple sweetly held hands as they strolled up to the restaurant’s entrance, and Harry was photographed placing his hand on Meghan’s back as he spoke to her.

This was the first time that Meghan and her husband were photographed out and about since moving into their mansion called “The Chateau,” so they likely enjoyed the change of scenery. Their companions, meanwhile, were spotted grabbing lunch together and shopping at a baby store not long after it was announced that Katharine was pregnant with her first child. The former American Idol star’s music executive husband has five children from previous marriages, the oldest of whom is 50. His youngest is 34.

The Sussexes will eventually get to introduce their pals’ son or daughter to a potential playmate: their 1-year-old son Archie. The tot may already be getting to know David and his wife rather well. According to The Mirror, Archie’s parents have become so close to the record producer and Smash actress that they all plan on spending the holidays together. An insider revealed that Meghan wants to celebrate Christmas at her new home, and she and her spouse have invited their new friends to join them.

In addition to making friends with people in the entertainment industry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pursuing opportunities within it. As reported by The Inquisitr, they signed a multi-year Netflix deal, and their production company is already producing content.