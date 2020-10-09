Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Indicted By Grand Jury For Sexual Assault And Aggravated Kidnapping

Former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested on kidnapping and sexual assault charges back in May. Yesterday, he was indicted by a grand jury in San Antonio, Texas, a new report has confirmed.

As documented by PWInsider, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office released a press statement this morning, officially confirming that Del Rio was indicted on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault.

As the report highlighted, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping, when punishable in the first degree, can lead to a lifetime prison sentence and $10,000 fine. However, the article also highlighted that some sentences can be as little as five years.

Furthermore, if the accused can prove they voluntarily released the alleged victim, it may lead to them being charged with a second-degree crime. Prison sentences for these convictions range from two to 20 years, sometimes along with a fine.

Prison sentences for sexual assault under Texas law also range between two and 20 years. If found guilty, the former WWE superstar could also be fined in addition to being incarcerated.

It is alleged that Chucuan assaulted a woman after she denied having an affair. He then reportedly bound her with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her with various objects for several hours.

Investigators also revealed that he punched her in the back during the incident, which caused visible injuries. The victim told detectives she couldn’t remember much afterward. There were bruises reported on her arms, legs, face and neck.

The woman also stated that Chucuan tried to burn her passport and destroyed her cell phone, computer and laptop. She told the police that she was afraid and intended to leave San Antonio as soon as possible.

As The Inquisitr documented back in May, Chucuan reportedly demanded that she put on a dress and dance for him. When she refused to, he allegedly threatened to take her son and “drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.”

Chucuan’s bond was set at $50,000, which he paid shortly after he was arrested in May. The wrestler and his legal representatives have remained quiet about the case since then.

Chucuan is best-known for his time in WWE. He left the company in 2014 and subsequently competed under the name Alberto El Patrón in promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and Ring of Honor.

Even before these accusations came to light, he was reportedly on Vince McMahon’s list of superstars he never plans to work with again.