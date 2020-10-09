Evgeniya Lvovna Sticks Out Her Tongue While Flaunting Her Derriere In Skintight Yoga Pants

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she flaunted her pert posterior in skintight yoga pants.

The leggings were an eye-catching olive hue that added a major pop of color to the shot. They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched around Lvovna’s midriff to highlight her hourglass figure. The fabric consisted of a skintight spandex-like material that hugged her curves to their best advantage.

Showcasing her washboard abs, Lvovna paired the yoga pants with a classic sports bra. The sports bra had thick straps to offer support for the fitness model during her grueling exercises. The neckline was low and scooped and showed off her décolletage in addition to her toned shoulders and arms. A webbed detail along the top hem added some visual interest. The sports bra was a dark black color that highlighted Lvovna’s glowing skin.

Lvovna completed the outfit by sporting large black sneakers to tie the ensemble together. She styled her long brunette locks into a chunky braid that was secured by a light beige scrunchie. A few escaped wisps of hair artfully framed her face. She accessorized with a long pendant necklace with a small charm in the center.

The Instagram star posed by standing in front of a mirror to take a selfie of herself. She angled her body sideways to ensure that her derriere was on full display. She stuck out one leg to showcase her sculpted muscles while tugging at her braid. In a playful gesture, she stuck out her tongue while smiling and snapping the photo.

The setting for the shot appeared to be a locker room at a gym. However, Lvovna mentioned in the caption that she was currently in Mexico, adding a heart symbol to express her glee at her well-deserved vacation.

Fans went wild over the latest update and awarded the shot around 25,000 likes and more than 250 comments.

“Looking great in Mexico….and everywhere else you go,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two fire symbols.

“Unbelievable shape keep it you are looking good,” gushed a second.

“Just landed and already hitting the gym? No wonder you have such a perfect body. Please tell me your secrets to being so motivated and cheery haha. Have a good vacay!” wished a third.

“Body goals,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart, peach symbol, and fire emoji.

This is not the first time this week that the Russian model has dropped jaws. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed her fans after splashing around in the ocean in a tiny swim set while bragging about her “cheetah energy.”