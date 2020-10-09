Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Enjoy Cozy Pizza Party At Home, As Celeb Pals Beg For An Invite

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked the picture of domestic bliss as they enjoyed a pizza party “at ours” on Thursday night. As Hailey shared snaps from the food preparation section of the evening, a number of the duo’s celebrity pals took to the comments section to beg for an invitation.

Hailey shared four snaps from the couple’s outdoor kitchen, where she was cooking and cutting up pizzas. She looked relaxed in a blue and gray jersey emblazoned with “Toronto” on the front, and wore her hair swept back into a low knot, with blond tendrils left out of the ‘do to frame her face. She glammed the outfit up slightly with a number of layered gold necklaces, a watch and chunky bracelet, and a pair of small gold hoop earrings. Justin could be glimpsed hovering in the background in an oversized white hoodie that featured a graphic of a brown bear.

In the first shot from the multi-upload post, Hailey concentrated on chopping a small pizza into slices, while Justin looked at his phone in the background, with his back turned to the camera. A glass of red wine sat on the large stainless steel counter, alongside a stack of white plates.

The next mouthwatering image showed four homemade pizzas with different toppings waiting to go into the oven, while a glass of red wine close to the camera suggested the photographer was enjoying the drink. The third shot saw Justin and Hailey grin at each other, as the pop star threw up a hand sign for the camera while his wife continued to work on their dinner.

In the caption Hailey explained that the pizza-orientated event occurs at the couple’s house once a month — and the duo’s celebrity friends were keen to get in on the action.

“Coming next month!!!!!,” wrote Kylie Jenner — Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and makeup mogul.

“Crazy how my invite got lost in the mail,” added 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman.

“Coming ovvverrrrrrr,” contributed Alfredo Flores, a director who regularly collaborates with Justin.

Hailey’s fun post came shortly after the release of racy new photos from the power couple’s Vogue Italia photoshoot, which marked their second wedding anniversary. As The Inquisitr reported, the images showed the intense chemistry between the pair. In one of the shots, both Justin and Hailey went topless on the street, as the pop star hugged the model to him and grasped her pert derriere.