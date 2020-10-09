‘SNL’ Producer Lorne Michaels Speaks Out About Replacing Musical Guest Morgan Wallen To ‘Today’

Jack White will take his place for the second episode of Season 46.

Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels spoke out about the replacement of country music superstar Morgan Wallen for the second episode of Season 46 after he broke COVID-19 protocols the show set in place for all those involved with the series production. He revealed that the singer and songwriter Jack White will take his place. In an interview with Today, Lorne shared that the former White Stripes member agreed to step in on a 48-hour notice.

“I know Jack White is coming in, and there could be some other stuff still in discussion,” the producer told Today’s Willie Geist.

“It depends on whether their band is together. Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for Friday and say, you know, is complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go,” Lorne explained.

Of the musician saving the day at Saturday Night Live, Lorne remarked, “He’s always good on the show, just always good.”

Jack last performed on Saturday Night Live in 2018. He has appeared on the series a total of four times; three as a solo artist, and once as a member of The White Stripes.

David Becker / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported that the reason Morgan was removed was that he was seen partying in a TikTok video with a large group of people and not wearing a mask during the University of Alabama’s victory over Texas A&M. His actions were considered irresponsible due to the severity of the virus in Alabama.

The singer shared in an Instagram video seen here that he was preparing to perform when he received a call that he was no longer able to play due to COVID protocols. The 27-year-old singer, best known for the tunes “Whiskey Glasses” and “Cover Me Up,” shared that his actions this past weekend were “short-sighted.”

Lorne has not ruled out the possibility of Morgan returning to SNL to perform at a later date.

In an Instagram post seen here, SNL released promotional clips for the upcoming episode. This featured host Bill Burr, SNL star Keenan Thompson, and Maya Rudolph, who has returned to portray vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris. This week the show will likely spoof the recent vice-presidential debate between Kamala and Mike Pence, who will be portrayed by legendary comedian Jim Carrey.

Will Heath / NBC

Saturday Night Live‘s current cast includes Ego Nwodim, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Bowen Yang. New repertory members include Punkie Johnson, Lauren Holt, and Andrew Dismukes.

This will be the second episode the cast and crew will film in Studio 8H at New York’s 30 Rockefeller Center since Saturday Night Live went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic