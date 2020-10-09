Watch Chris Pratt Solve A Rubik’s Cube In Under One Minute

Chris Pratt is showing off his puzzle-solving skills on Instagram. The Jurassic World star shared a video of himself solving a Rubik’s Cube in under one minute on Friday morning, shocking his millions of followers. Solving a Rubik’s Cube in any amount of time is challenging enough for most, let alone completing it in under 60 seconds.

The 41-year-old seemed excited to start the puzzle, noting in his caption that he has been trying for over a year to solve the brain teaser in under one minute.

“Rubik’s Cube, can I do it in under a minute? Here we go,” he said at the start of the video.

The small blocks ticked along throughout the seconds as Chris’s fingers moved furiously to assemble each color into its own square. Towards the end of his attempt, Chris could be seen getting excited as he saw how close he got to achieving his goal. Sheer happiness came across his face when he finished the cube and the feed cut off promptly after.

The MCU star actually completed the cube in approximately 54 seconds as the beginning of his post started at the 60-second mark but he didn’t begin moving right away. Whether he can perfect the puzzle even further remains to be seen, as Chris called those who can complete a Rubik’s Cube in under 10-seconds his heroes.

Fans began commenting under the post immediately, congratulating the actor on his accomplishment. Someone who was quite surprised was Avengers: Infinity War co-star Tom Holland who said Chris’s effort was “sick.”

Chris also suggested to his 29.4 million followers that they should pick up the 3D teaser for themselves if they’re stuck in quarantine. It looks like the Guardians of the Galaxy actor perfected the puzzle during downtime at home with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and thinks his fans can do the same. In under half an hour, the post brought in over 113,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Some fans noted that they’ve been practicing on their own Rubik’s Cubes lately.

“Great job!!!! 3 weeks ago I watched a YouTube video and taught myself how to solve it. I’m under 3 minutes now. Working towards 2! Unfortunately, I’m using my kids’ $8 toy Rubik’s cube and it’s slowing me down. I need to invest in a magnetized one!” one commenter wrote.

“Good job but I’m holding the record for slowest time so…” another user joked.

The current Rubik’s Cube world record is an astonishing 3.47 seconds, held by Yusheng Du of China. Yusheng beat the original record of 4.22 seconds by an impressive.75 seconds. According to Chris, these kinds of numbers are “dark magic.”