Jessica Simpson Showcases Her Petite Waist & Cleavage In A Black Sports Bra By The Pool

Jessica flaunted her 100-pound weight loss in the photo.

Jessica Simpson showed off her incredible body while promoting her fashion brand in a new Instagram shot on Thursday night. The singer flaunted assets as she looked to be ready for a workout.

In the stunning shot, Jessica opted for a revealing black sports bra. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. It included a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage, and boasted a racy cutout to show off even more skin.

She teamed the bra with a pair of dark blue leggings that wrapped snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Jessica posed in front of a swimming pool with her hip pushed out. She placed both of her hands around her waist and pulled her shoulders back. She wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, a stunning red, yellow, and orange sunset could be seen, as well as a white fence. In the caption of the post, she invited her fans to come workout with her live on Instagram.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in a messy bun that was piled up high on her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face.

Many of the 327,000-plus fans that follow Jessica’s fashion line on social media didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,900 likes within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 75 messages.

“Oh Jessica please bring out a book with all your secrets in. You look unbelievable,” one follower wrote.

“Wow u look amazing and love love those pants!!!” another stated.

“You look as beautiful as always. I can only dream to look like you,” a third user gushed.

“Dude you look so awesome!!!” a fourth person commented.

Jessica is no stranger to serving up fashionable and sexy looks in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking racy tops, tight dresses, workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a pair of skimpy shorts and a matching pullover sweater. To date, that post has raked in more than 2,300 likes and nearly 30 comments.