Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing In An Infinity Pool

Ana Paula Saenz gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Friday. The 22-year-old model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she stood in an infinity pool in Dubai.

In the update, Ana sported a black two-piece swimsuit. The front side of the garment was not shown in the snap. From what was visible, the swimwear looked like a bandeau with a strapless design that accentuated her lean shoulders and slim arms. The cups were cut so small that it hardly contained her voluptuous bust.

She sported the matching thong. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her flat stomach. The bottoms perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting her curvy hips. Its high-cut helped elongate her thighs and legs. The color of her bathing suit complimented her tanned skin.

The image featured Ana standing in the shallow part of the swimming pool. The area boasted scenic skyscraper views that overlooked the city. Notably, the famous Burj Khalifa was seen in the shot. Despite the incredible scenery, Ana’s viewers were more fixated on her bombshell curves.

She posed by standing with her one leg on a tip-toe. She tugged at her bottoms as she looked over her shoulder, gazing straight into the lens. The babe had a sultry expression on her face.

Ana left her brunette hair untied. She let the long strands cascade down her back. In the snap, the only visible accessory she wore was her stud earrings.

In the caption, the Mexican smokeshow urged her followers to check out her website for “new content.” The brand-new share gained over 24,900 likes and 270-plus comments in less than a day. The majority of Ana’s admirers and several fellow influencers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. A lot of them told her how beautiful and hot she looked, while countless other fans raved about her cheeky display.

“What a banging body you have. Amazing skin, too! This photo makes me want to go take a vacation. I have been stuck in one place for far too long,” a fan wrote.

“Your life is such an inspiration. I am obsessed with your body! It must be nice to live in such a beautiful, vibrant city. A place similar to you,” another admirer commented, adding a string of emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow! You are thick and sexy. Keep up the hard work,” added a third follower.