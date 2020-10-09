Nina Serebrova Wears Cheeky Bunny Costume With Plunging Neckline In Flirty Bedroom Snaps

October is the month for costumes, and Nina Serebrova appears to be gearing up for it. On Friday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to showcase her fabulous curves in a sexy pink bunny outfit that got her fans to talking.

Nina’s costume included a sleeveless, cheeky bodysuit with high-cut legs. The flirty number had a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. It also featured a fluffy white tail on the back just above her butt. A winner ribbon was situated on the front of the suit over her left thigh. She sported a white collar fashioned with a black bow tie and wore matching wrist cuffs. The outfit also included a set of pink bunny ears.

The post consisted of three photos that captured Nina in a bedroom. She posed next to a bed covered with a white fur bedspread. A lamp and a vase of flowers sat on a mirrored nightstand.

In the first frame, Nina showed off her booty. She posed with one leg forward and flaunted her thighs. With her fingers under one cheek, she emphasized her curvy derrière. She placed her other hand on her hips and arched her back, showing off her slim waist.

The second picture captured Nina from the front. She gave the camera a sultry look as she tugged on the top of the bodysuit. Long strands of her hair fell over her shoulders near her breasts, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. The pose also highlighted her hourglass shape.

Nina had a little fun with her followers in the last snap. With her hands still on the top of her suit, she stuck out her tongue in a flirty fashion and looked up toward the ceiling and smiled.

The post was a hit among her admirers, racking up more than 11,000 likes within an hour of her uploading it.

The comments section filled up quickly with dozens of compliments.

“The cutest and most adorable bunny I’ve ever seen,” one comment read.

“Omg Nina, you look incredibly gorgeous,” gushed a second follower.

“Well that has to be one of the most amazing outfits I’ve ever seen Very very cute,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Wow wow What a stunning collection of pictures You’re looking absolutely gorgeous Nina,” added a fourth fan.

When it comes to flirty photos, Nina is something of a pro. Last month, she shared a couple of snaps that saw her flashing plenty of skin as she raised the hem of her miniskirt in a teasing fashion.