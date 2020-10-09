Ted Cruz Warns That Election Could Be ‘Bloodbath Of Watergate Proportions’ For Republicans

Ted Cruz is warning that the 2020 election could be a “bloodbath” for Republicans if Americans don’t see some economic relief.

The Texas senator appeared on CNBC on Friday to talk about the progress of talks for a new sweeping stimulus to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus, pointing the finger at Democrats and claiming that they were holding up the process. He also warned that if voters are still facing major economic difficulties come November 3, it will spell disaster for his party.

Cruz accused the opposing party of intentionally stirring up anger among voters, which he believed would come back to hurt the GOP.

“If people are going back to work, if they’re optimistic, if they’re positive about the future, we could see a fantastic election: the president getting reelected with a big margin, Republicans winning both Houses of Congress,” Cruz said. “But I also think if on Election Day, people are angry and they’ve given up hope and they’re depressed, which is what Pelosi and Schumer want them to be, I think it could be a terrible election. I think we could lose the White House and both houses of Congress, that it could be a bloodbath of Watergate proportions.”

As the report noted, Cruz made reference to one of the most crushing losses for Republicans in modern history, the first presidential race following President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974 in which voters handed the White House to Jimmy Carter and gave a big congressional advantage to Democrats.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in the polls with just a few weeks until voting day, and control of the U.S. Senate is reportedly up for grabs as Democrats have moved to within striking distance in a number of key races.

It was not clear if the parties would come together to pass another round of economic stimulus, as much of the negotiations have played out in public and the two sides have not appeared close. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump announced earlier this week that he would halt all negotiations on a new stimulus until after November 3, but has since shown openness to passing some measures. CNN has reported that Trump changed course, telling allies that he is interested in passing a large-scale deal.

Cruz said that he spoke with the president on Thursday and confirmed that he is in favor of making a deal, though CNBC reported that White House communications director Alyssa Farah told reporters the administration was looking at a number of strategies to stimulate the economy but not as part of a larger package.