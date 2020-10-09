Hilde Osland Gets Cozy In A Sage Green Bralette And Chunky Pigtail Braids

Social media star Hilde Osland wowed her 3.7 million Instagram followers in a new shot where she relaxed in cozy loungewear that showed off her killer physique.

The top consisted of a knit bralette in a stunning sage green color. The hue was not only the perfect way to highlight the Aussie-native’s glowing skin but also her long blond locks. The fabric was a cozy ribbed material that had enough stretch to hug her curves to their best advantage. The silhouette consisted of a low scooped neckline that flaunted Osland’s décolletage. Lines throughout the garment offered some visual interest while flattering her figure.

Osland completed the look with a pair of matching pants. They were a high-waisted cut that cinched at the waist to emphasize her hourglass figure. The garment once again featured a lined pattern throughout the fabric that drew attention to both her hips and toned legs. The pants extended down past her ankles and covered her feet, adding yet another element of coziness to the shot.

The Norwegian born beauty accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a chain necklace, cuff bracelet, and hoop earrings. She also sported her stunning diamond engagement ring.

She styled her hair into two chunky pigtail braids that rested against her shoulders. A number of escaped wisps of hair artfully framed her face. A chic white manicure was the final addition to the look.

Osland posed by sitting on a comfy gray couch, with pillows to her right and a plush blanket to her left. She angled her body and lowered her shoulder to best show off her enviable figure. The influencer then tilted her head in a sweet yet sultry gesture while giving fans a bright smile.

In her caption, Osland jokingly referred to herself as a bunny by using the animal emoji.

Fans adored the latest update and awarded the shot over 35,000 likes and around 400 comments within an hour of posting.

“Beautiful smile. You’re so gorgeous. Kisses love,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with several red hearts and a pink tulip symbol.

“My favorite girl on Instagram,” raved a second, adding a smiley face.

“Classy and beauty entwined the perfect cocktail of pulchritudinous delights!!!” poetically proclaimed a third.

“The best thing that happened to me during this lockdown is you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a yellow heart and fire symbol.

