Sharon Osbourne Reflects On Past Suicide Attempt, Says She Had To ‘Get It Together’ For Her Kids

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her 2017 suicide attempt and how she decided to “get it together” for her children during a chat with her co-hosts on The Talk, People reported. The host spoke on the subject in order to raise awareness of World Mental Health Day, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday October 10.

“Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult and… I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it,” she said.

The reality star explained that after the attempt she went to a rehabilitation facility to get help, where she met two young girls who were struggling with addiction, according to the publication. She explained that both individuals were drinking and using drugs and that both of their mothers had committed suicide.

“It messed them up so bad, that they couldn’t cope with their lives, and that shocked me into — come on, am I going to do this to my family, my babies? No way. And that shocked me; it was like an electric shock, and it was like, get it together,” she said.

“It was like, “Look at these two girls. If I try this again, this could be my kids,”” Osbourne added, according to the news outlet, referring to her three children Jack Osbourne, 34, Kelly Osbourne, 35, and Aimee Osbourne, 37, who she shares with rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne.

This is not the first time Osbourne has opened up about her mental health struggles on The Talk, as the news source underlined. In April 2019, she bravely spoke about her lengthy battle with depression and the three past suicide attempts she survived. At the time, she acknowledged that sometimes she makes light of her mental health condition but underlined that it can be tough to keep going at times.

Previously, during a The Talk episode in 2014, Osbourne revealed that she suffered from depression, and noted that — at the time — she had been taking medication for 16 years.

Osbourne’s admission comes during a tough month for her famous family, as she recently revealed on the show that two of her granddaughters had been diagnosed with Covid-19, as The Inquisitr reported. She explained that her son Jack’s daughters — Minnie, 2 1/2, and Andy, 5 — contracted the illness after one child took a drink from a glass that belonged to someone who worked for her dad.

Fortunately, Osborne said that both girls are doing surprisingly well, although she added that the first three or four days of the illness were tougher. The TV star noted that she had not wanted to open up about the situation previously as she felt it was not her story to tell, but after Jack revealed the news on an episode of Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean’s podcast Pretty Messed Up, she was more free to discuss it.