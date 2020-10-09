Meghan McCain Calls Motherhood ‘Euphoria’ After Giving Birth To Daughter Liberty Sage

She shared a lengthy update with her Instagram followers.

Meghan McCain called motherhood “euphoria” in a new Instagram post after giving birth to her first daughter, Liberty Sage Domenech in September. The View panelist updated her followers and shared her feelings about how being a mother has helped her heart to heal.

In the new post seen here, Meghan uploaded a photograph of a ring and a gold necklace with the word “mama” written on it. She stated that the experience of motherhood had exceeded her wildest expectations and that it was the best thing she had ever done in her entire life. Meghan claimed she was in “awe” of the infant.

Meghan wrote that being a mother was like observing her entire heart as it lived and existed outside her body. She also mentioned her regret for not taking this leap sooner. Since her father, Sen. John McCain passed, she felt as if part of her heart was lost, but now the piece was no longer missing, she added.

The View host posted some information about her little girl in the contents of the caption as well. She claimed Liberty was a “little wildcat” and called her beautiful, strong, alert, and “already so full of life and spirit.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

When a fan asked if the infant shared her mother’s blond locks, Meghan responded in the affirmative.

In conclusion, she expressed her thanks to those followers who respected her privacy throughout the pregnancy.

She told fans that she would share more information about her child as she and her husband Ben felt comfortable.

Former View co-host and one of Meghan’s best friends, Abby Huntsman, wrote in the comments section of the post where she remarked that Meghan’s statement was beautifully said and claimed that Liberty was the “luckiest little angel.”

Several fans of the conservative panelist also shared their best wishes.

“Congratulations. I disagree with you on almost everything politically but I am so happy you have experienced becoming a mom. It’s the best thing in the world and every woman deserves it!” posted one follower.

“It’s so important to have something private and just for you (your family) during this time,” wrote a second Instagram user, followed by a series of small hearts.

“They always say ‘you don’t know true love until you meet your child.’ I believe that. So happy for you! Congrats, and we would all love to see a pic of the new queen!!!!” remarked a third fan.