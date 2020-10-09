Swimsuit Model Genie Bouchard Is Dating NFL Quarterback Mason Rudolph

Tennis star and swimsuit model Genie Bouchard (or Eugenie, as she’s sometimes referred to) is dating Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, TMZ reported.

Earlier this week, Bouchard posted a photo of herself on Instagram, enjoying a beverage while at an upscale-looking Pittsburgh restaurant. Dressed to the nines, expertly made up, and wearing fine jewelry, she sipped a cocktail while giving a smile to the camera. Since both of her hands were visible, it’s a fair assumption that someone sitting across from her snapped the pic.

So who sat across the table from the Bouchard, and was it a date?

It very likely was a date, and apparently Mason Rudolph was the other person on the date that night.

An unidentified source told the magazine that Bouchard and Rudolph had started dating “recently,” although they didn’t say when, or indeed, even how they met.

And as for the Instagram shot, Rudolph himself gave the photo a “Like.”

Similarly, another tennis player, Jennifer Brady, tagged the @Steelers account in the comments, possibly dropping a subtle hint that she (Brady) knew her friend was with someone affiliated with the team.

However, it would appear that the pair aren’t yet “Instagram official,” as over on his own account, the quarterback hasn’t posted since late September, and none of his posts from the past year or so seem to reference dating or even women, save for one snap that included his mom.

Back in April, Rudolph was spotted by paparazzi out and about in L.A. with Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss, as TMZ reported at the time. And although one witness described the pair as “very lovey-dovey,” noting that Rudolph had even opened the car door for her, it’s unclear if the entire thing was anything more than two friends getting coffee, social-distancing style. Either way, now that he and Bouchard are a thing, it appears that nothing is going to come of the Hannah relationship, if it even was a relationship.

Bouchard, for her part, has had at least one other date with a connection to professional football. Back in 2017, as USA Today reported, the swimsuit model made a bet with a random Twitter user, Patriots fan John Goehrke, that if the New England team won the Super Bowl, she would go on a date with him. The team went on to, in fact, win the game, and Bouchard kept to her word and went on not one, but multiple dates with him.