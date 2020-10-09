Surfer Anastasia Ashley Stuns In Bright Swimwear As She Rides The Water

Anastasia Ashley is showing off the physique that made her one of the best-known professional surfers. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a bright swimsuit and flaunting her toned body as she paddled on the water.

The snap showed her standing on a board on a calm body of water, with some lush greenery behind her, including a row of palm trees. Ashley stood straight and tall, looking off into the distance and slightly away from the camera while holding the paddle just above the surface of the waterway as she floated.

The snap showcased her well-toned legs and arms, while the formfitting swimwear gave a hint of her tight stomach underneath what appeared to be a black zipped-up top. In the caption, she gave a shout-out to Laird, the name on the board that she rode.

The snap was a big hit with the professional athlete’s followers, racking up thousands of likes and plenty of complimentary comments for her good looks and fit frame.

“Beautiful queen,” one person wrote, adding a series of rose and heart-eyes emoji.

“Very cool,” another admirer added. “You look amazing”

“Holy mother of all creation,” a third user gushed.

Others were impressed with Ashley’s swimwear, which was mostly black with bright splashes of color. Many left compliments or asked where they could find the one-piece bodysuit for themselves.

Ashley is no stranger to flaunting her figure online. The surfer frequently shares revealing images on Instagram, including plenty where she’s rocking a bikini and hitting the waves. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently posted a shot of herself wearing a bright blue two-piece and picking up some trash on the beach. In the caption, Ashley shared that she decided to make a commitment to helping the environment.

The racy shots have attracted plenty of interest for Ashley, making her one of the most popular athletes on social media, even landing her in the No. 1 spot on the Sports Show list of “Hottest Female Athletes on Instagram,” putting her ahead of more well-known stars like former U.S. Olympian Lindsey Vonn and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Though her latest post gave her fans a glimpse of a more relaxing day on the water, Ashley has posted a number of action shots that showed her catching waves. So while the pandemic wreaked havoc on the world of team sports, it did little to impact her more socially distant activity.