Donald Trump Adviser Who Called Kamala Harris ‘Insufferable Lying B*tch’ Banned From Fox News

President Donald Trump’s campaign adviser Harlan Hill will no longer be allowed on Fox News, Mediaite reported on Thursday.

Hill came under fire after hurling vicious and demeaning insults at California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Commenting on the first debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, which took place on Wednesday, Hill described the Democrat as an “insufferable lying b*tch.”

“Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying b*tch,” he tweeted.

Apart from being an Advisory Board Member on the Trump campaign, Hill was also a Fox News guest on more than one occasion. He is not employed as a contributor, but he has appeared on the conservative network a number of times over the years.

In a statement, Fox News confirmed that it has severed all ties with Hill.

“We have no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms,” the network said.

“I appreciate my relationship with Fox News” Hill said in response, praising the channel for giving him a chance to speak his mind and build a platform.

Hill told Mediaite that he does not regret his comments about Harris, explaining that his point was that the California senator is even less likeable than former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee four years ago.

“I did it and I’d do it again,” Hill said of his tweet, pointing to Harris’ record as prosecutor and doubling down on insults.

“Given the fact that Kamala Harris kept an innocent man on death row until the courts forced her hand, locked up 1000s of people for simple possession of marijuana and other minor charges, etc, I stand by the statement that she’s an insufferable power-hungry smug b*tch.”

Via Twitter, Hill alleged that the conservative-leaning network is biased, suggesting that they tolerate when their guests insult the commander-in-chief and members of his family.

You can say the most vile things about Trump AND his family, but don’t you dare speak ill of Queen Kamala LMFAO — HARLAN Z. HILL ???????? (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

According to an analysis from The Washington Post, Harris has been the target of misogynist and racist attacks. Various false and misleading claims about her career and background have been amplified by mainstream conservative figures such as radio host Rush Limbaugh, according to the publication.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Political figures such as former California state assemblyman Steve Baldwin and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz have launched similar attacks at the Democrat.

Trump has also taken aim at Harris. In a recent interview, he called her a “monster,” saying that she would quickly replace Biden if he won the November election.