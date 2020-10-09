Kendall & Kylie Jenner Get Into Furious Physical Fight On ‘KUWTK’: ‘You Put Your Heel In My Neck’

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner got embroiled into a furious physical fight in a car on Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The famous family were on a vacation in Palm Springs, California, to heal from a previous fight between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian when the incident took place, according to The Daily Mail.

During the dramatic fight, Kendall accused Kylie of putting her high heel to her neck, and in the aftermath vowed to never speak to her sister again. She also claimed her mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble said “f*ck you” to her during the altercation.

The night got off on the wrong foot when Kendall accused Kylie of stealing the outfit she was planning to wear for their evening out.

“Everyone bows down to Kylie,” she complained, as she accused her makeup mogul sister of ruining her night.

As the family night out — which included dinner at a restaurant and a drag show — came to a conclusion, the animosity ramped up when Kylie refused to drive her older sibling home. The sisters were riding in a car with Corey, while their other sisters and mother were on the phone to them from a separate vehicle.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Why would I drop you home, Kendall? I’m not going through the city to drop you home,” Kylie said.

Corey then asked the supermodel whether she wanted her own car, but she refused, saying she did not want to go home by herself. Kylie shouted that she had never said she would drive Kendall home, but her sister disagreed and said she had promised she would.

The passengers in the other vehicle listened on in horror as the situation escalated quickly, and when Kim heard Kendall say Kylie had put her heel to her neck, she called security, and re-routed to pick Kendall up at a gas station.

“She smacked me, so I came back at her, smacked her in the face, and then she just took her heel and put it into my neck. So I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight,” Kendall revealed, once she had reunited with her other siblings.

‘The fact that my sister, my blood, was reacting this way just makes this so upsetting.”

Kendall also opened up about what had happened with Corey during the incident.

“This man is wild,” she told her sisters of Corey — who has a close relationship with Kylie — over the phone. “He really did just say ”f*ck you’ to me.”

Kylie later claimed that she did not remember Corey saying those words, but that she recalled him attempting to break up the fight.