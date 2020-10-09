Yanita Yancheva Puts Her Chiseled Abs & Pert Derrière On Display In Green Thong Bikini

Blond bombshell Yanita Yancheva took to Instagram to share her love for designing fashion with her followers on Friday. The model uploaded a couple of snaps that featured her showing off her rock hard abs and perky derrière in a swimsuit which she designed for Body Engineers, a company founded by her husband, Tavi Castro.

Yanita’s bathing suit was a mint green two piece. The top’s shoulder straps crossed over one shoulder creating an interesting design that called attention to her cleavage. The bottoms had a classic thong cut with sides that sat high on her hips.

The buxom beauty wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail. Pieces of her long, wavy fringe framed her face.

For accessories, Yanita wore a dainty bracelet on each of her wrists.

The popular influencer also wore a pale polish on her nails.

The post, which was geotagged in Alcante, Spain, captured Yanita standing in a lush yard next to a palm tree. A large home surrounded by a white brick wall was in the background and swimming pool was behind her.

Within an hour, more than 22,000 of Yanita’s admirers hit the like button, and over 180 of them left a comment.

Most of the remarks came from followers who raved over how stunning she looked in the skimpy swimsuit.

“You Looking Freaking Hot and Lovely as Always,” one fan chimed in.

“most gorgeous women on planet,” a second comment read.

“You are beautiful,” added a third Instagram user.

“Wow! Perfect body,” wrote a fourth admirer.

In the first frame, Yanita faced the camera while she leaned against the tree. With one hand on the trunk, she smiled at the camera. She arched her back, flaunting her tight abs and cleavage. Her tan skin appeared to be dewy, adding a sultry vibe to the snaps.

Yanita flaunted her booty in the second picture. The camera captured her from behind at a slight angle. With her body facing the tree, she peered over her shoulder and flashed a flirty smile for the lens. Sunlight hit her cheeks, making them the focal point of the snap. Her shapely thighs were also on display. With her hands on the trunk, she also showed off her toned back and shoulders along with the sexy curve of her lower back.

Earlier this week, Yanita got her fans to talking when she shared an update that saw her flaunting her fabulous physique in another sizzling thong, which she paired with a workout bra.