John Lennon Honored On 80th Birthday With Peace Sign Atop New York’s Empire State Building

The late Beatles member's wife Yoko Ono shared a clip of the event on Instagram.

John Lennon was honored on the eve of his 80th birthday with a peace sign lit atop New York’s iconic Empire State Building as the city remembered the late Beatles member for what would have been his 80th birthday. His wife, Yoko Ono, posted a short video of the event on her Instagram page.

The clip showed a shot of the cityscape with the Empire State Building at the center of the midtown area. The sun was setting on the horizon, which gave the entire backdrop a lovely glow.

The top of one of the world’s most iconic structures glowed a bright blue. Just below the spindle of the building, tower lights were used to project a white peace sign. It rotated around the top and was able to be seen from all angles, from the east to the west side of the city.

In a caption of the share, Yoko shared that this was the first of several celebrations to honor the music icon.

Fans responded with excitement to be able to witness such a memorable tribute to one of the most prolific songwriters and musicians of the 20th century.

“This is a beautiful memorial to a beautiful man!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Oh wow!! Look at what John brought to this world, and he still continues to inspire. Thank you for your relentless messages of peace and love. Forever grateful,” followed by a red heart emoji.

“Happy day Dear John…and Sean,” penned a third follower who remembered that the couple’s son Sean Ono Lennon was also born on the same day as his father in 1975.

“So much love. You both have meant the world to me, lifelong!” expressed a fourth fan.

Sean was on hand to flip the switch for the memorial, reported the official website dedicated to John Lennon. The site reported that the tribute in lights was created in partnership with the musician’s estate and Universal Music Group to celebrate his life and legacy.

The celebration in the musician’s beloved adopted New York home seemed fitting. John moved to New York in 1971. He and his Beatles band mates Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were relentlessly pursued by the British press, and John was looking to escape with Yoko to America where they could live a more private life.

The couple first lived at the St. Regis Hotel before they transitioned to Greenwich Village, where they resided on Bank Street. Eventually, the couple settled into the stately Dakota apartments on the Upper West side of the city in 1973. They lived there for seven years until John’s untimely death on the steps of his beloved residence in December 1980.