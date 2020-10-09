‘Selling Sunset’ Bombshell Christine Quinn Flaunts Toned Stomach In Revealing White Top

Selling Sunset’s resident villain Christine Quinn showed off her bombshell body and epic curves in an Instagram upload on Thursday. The reality star paired a quirky white top with blue jeans for an all-American look that perfectly complemented her Barbie doll good looks.

In the first shot of the multi-upload post, Christine posed side on to the camera as she gazed at the photographer over her left shoulder with a cutesy expression on her face. She wore a revealing white cropped top that skirted her ample cleavage and showed off her flat stomach. The main body of the garment was in the style of a tube top, but one thick shoulder strap secured it, ensuring the TV personality’s modesty was protected.

Christine teamed the garment with blue jeans in a low-rise 00’s style, which made the most of her toned midsection, and wore her long light blond hair down from a center parting, in loose “mermaid waves.” She accessorized the simple outfit with a delicate diamond necklace and a white, studded bracelet wrapped around her right wrist.

The Netflix favorite appeared to be in a wardrobe room for the photoshoot, which is a common theme of many of Christine’s Instagram posts. A selection of colorful garments were hung on the rail behind her, as materials including tulle, feathers, sequins, and latex poked out from the wardrobe.

In the second image from the slideshow, Christine shot the camera a more serious glance as she posed straight on with her left hip popped out slightly to maximize her curves.

A number of the real estate agent’s followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on Christine’s fresh look.

“This pic is STUNNING! Serving us looks!,” wrote one fan, who added a yellow heart emoji to their words.

“You kill with those wild kitten eyes,” contributed another, alongside a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Love your wavy hair,” added a third admirer, next to a series of heart-eye emoji and a red heart.

Christine has regularly taken to Instagram to share her favorite looks with her followers. As The Inquisitr reported, on September 28 the blond bombshell treated her fans to a gorgeous beauty shot taken in front of her outrageous collection of shoes. The TV personality posed in a black mesh bra and silky robe with indulgent feather detailing for the photo.

“I needed a room full of mirrors so I could be surrounded by winners,” she captioned the picture, showing off her classic sense of humor.

