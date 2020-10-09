Khloe Terae Looks Like A Goddess In A Stunning Blue Gown

Blond bombshell Khloe Terae tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken while she was abroad in a scenic location. The image was captured at SAINT Luxury Suites, a hotel in Santorini, Greece. Khloe tagged the location in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers knew where the beautiful spot was. She also tagged the makeup artist and hairstylist behind her look, Julia Afanasenko, the photographer, and the designer of her breathtaking gown, Patrycja Kujawa.

Khloe’s look was a gorgeous gown with plenty of textural details. The garment had a strapless neckline that dipped down in the middle, showing off her ample assets to perfection. The bodice featured densely packed ruffles that accentuated the curves of her upper body, and the garment nipped in at her waist, highlighting her hourglass shape.

There were some structural elements near Khloe’s hips that added volume and drama to the look. The skirt of the piece cascaded down on one side, enveloping her toned legs and incorporating more of the textured vertical ruffled effect that almost resembled ocean waves. The material draped over her legs and pooled on the ground around her, extending several inches past her feet. A few details of her location were visible, including a modern pool behind her surrounded by a white patio area, a few structures on the hilltop in the distance, and a breathtakingly blue sky above.

One side of the gown featured a scandalously high slit that came all the way to Khloe’s hip, leaving one of her long legs almost fully exposed.

Khloe was barefoot in the shot, and she had her one visible foot pointed to elongate her leg event more. She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace, a watch on one wrist, and a bangle on the other. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls and she gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Khloe’s followers loved the share, and it racked up over 7,600 likes and 230 comments within 20 hours of going live.

“So stunningly beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Queen,” another added simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg this shot is amazing,” a third fan remarked.

“Are you even real,” another commented, including a trio of flame emoji in her remark, loving Khloe’s whole vibe.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe stunned in a series of snaps taken in Hollywood, California. She rocked a pair of tailored black trousers and a black blazer, which she unbuttoned in several shots. She wore nothing underneath the jacket, making for a daring and cleavage-baring look, and she paired the chic ensemble with vibrant green pointed-toe pumps.