Bru Luccas Puts On Busty Display In Skin-Revealing Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brazilian model Bru Luccas posted a new photoset to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday, October 8, in which she showed off her famed assets in an impossibly tiny swimsuit.

The black suit was a one piece with large cut outs along the abdomen and hips, which left little of her figure to the imagination. The material was secured to her shoulders with gold chains while another gold chain wrapped around the waist. A smaller embellishment connected the suit across her chest. The swimsuit barely covered her cleavage, putting her busty chest on full display while the portion between her legs pulled in at the pelvis and showed off the skin around her ample hips and narrow waist. Her toned tummy was also displayed through an oval cut out down the front.

Bru added a sheer, black robe to complete the outfit, which she let hang down around her elbows, and which nearly touched the floor. She accessorized with a large-brimmed hat that shaded her face from the sun as well as a pair of circular sunglasses. Her brunette tresses fell loose underneath the hat and she went barefoot for the photoshoot.

The snaps were taken in an outdoor space on what appeared to be a pool patio. An assortment of furniture made up the background of the frame while Bru was featured in the forefront from head to toe. In the first photo, she was photographed with one foot placed in front of the other as she raised her back foot to stand on her tiptoes. She let her elbows rest at her sides with her forearms extended in front and smiled off toward a distant point.

The second slide featured the model from the side as she showed off her profile view. She pulled the robe back up over her shoulders and let it flow freely around her body. Her followers got an eyeful of her sculpted booty, which appeared to be left bare by the swimsuit. Bru ditched the hat for the second photo and posed with her head tilted to the side as she smiled at the photographer.

Bru left a very simple caption on the post, which consisted of a double-heart emoji. Her followers appeared to love her latest update, leaving more than 150,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within the first day. Many of them resorted to strings of emoji to express their reactions to the photos, which ranged from fire icons to hearts and heart-eyed smileys. Others called her “perfect” and “stunning.”