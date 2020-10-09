Shanina Shaik Rocks Cheeky Corset Ensemble In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Throwback Pic

Model Shanina Shaik hearkened back to the past with her most recent Instagram update. The 29-year-old beauty took to the photo-sharing app to share a throwback that saw her looking spectacular on the runway from a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

For the event, Shanina wore a corset-type bodysuit. It featured black and white lace panels and arched sides which flashed the bare skin on her waist. The cups appeared to be made of a semi-sheer fabric. The back of the top was low-cut, showing off her shapely back and shoulders. It had a thin, mesh-like panties with a cheeky cut that gave the audience a good look at her booty. Pink trim added a pop of color to the ensemble.

To bring even more color to her outfit, Shanina also sported a large red scarf around her neck, which was tied into a bow behind her head. She completed the sexy look with a pair of black and white booties.

Shanina’s hair was styled in waves, which cascaded down her back.

The model’s accessories included sparkly dangle earrings and a matching bracelet.

The picture captured Shanina on the runway with her back to the photographer. A row of bright lights lined one side of the platform and a dazzling display of yellow and orange speckled light fell down on the stage, giving the scene a dreamy vibe.

Shanina appeared to be pausing as the camera snapped the picture. She peered over her shoulder and looked back at the crowd with her lips slightly parted. The beauty stood with her legs apart and arched her back. The pose showed off her long, lean pins and her pert derrière. Her thin midsection and toned arms were also on display.

The popular post generated more than 11,000 likes within an hour of being shared.

Many of Shanina’s followers wrote the they missed seeing the fashion show, which was canceled in 2019 due to a lack in viewership.

Other fans gushed over how spectacular the model looked.

“Wow absolutely stunning and hot,” wrote one admirer

“Gorgeous as ever,” a second comment read.

“Flashback or not you still look absolutely lovely,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“shanina you are so beautiful,” added a fourth follower.

While she might not be participating in any Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows anytime soon, Shanina still seems to enjoy flaunting her figure in revealing outfits. Over the summer, she shared a series of photos that saw her rocking a tiny tie-dye bikini while soaking up some sun.