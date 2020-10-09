Nicole Thorne Puts Enviable Curves On Display & Busts Out Of Bra In Sexy Black Lingerie

Instagram model Nicole Thorne took to the popular social media site on Friday, October 9, to post a new sexy photo in which she stunned in a racy lingerie outfit.

The black two-piece set was made of a sheer, lace material and flattered the model’s enviable curves. The top featured a low neckline that exposed plenty of Nicole’s busty cleavage and a thick band around the rib cage. The cups were nude in color and covered with lace, giving them a delicate appearance. The intricate pattern extended around the bottom of the top and viewers got an eyeful of Nicole’s smooth skin along her chest, arms, and toned tummy. The bottoms rose high on her hips and included a large waistband identical to the one around her chest. The front sat below her belly button and pulled in along her pelvis.

To complete the look, Nicole wore her long, dark tresses loose and flowing down her back from a part down the middle of her scalp. She accessorized with a gold necklace.

The photoshoot took place in an interior space where Nicole posed on a black armchair. A large gray couch with decorative pillows made up the background of the shot. Nicole rested on her side against the chair, placing one elbow against the backrest and pressing her hand against her head. She crossed the other arm over her chest to rest along the back of the chair as well.

Leaning with one hip on the bottom cushion, Nicole popped the other out to the side, giving her followers a glimpse of her sculpted booty and lean legs. She placed one leg across the other, which served to further emphasize the curves of her hips and backside. Nicole gazed directly at the photographer with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that she was forgetting how to use a chair properly. She also complimented the photographer behind the shoot, Benjamin Patrick, who she wrote never judges and just takes the photos. The snap was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, according to the geotag on the post.

Nicole’s followers left several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour that the photo appeared on Instagram. Many gushed over her stunning physique, calling her “perfect” and “beautiful.”

“Gorgeous as always babe,” one Instagram user commented, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

“Looks like you’re doing it right to me,” another follower wrote in response to Nicole’s caption.