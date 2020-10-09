‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday: Olivia Questions An Anxious Alexis

Olivia Quartermaine is back in town, and on Friday’s General Hospital, it looks like she will be working at her job at the Metro Court. She arrived just a few days ago after her little adventure with Robert Scorpio that took her to Monte Carlo to find Holly Sutton. That trip has caused plenty of angst, even more than she realizes.

Ned was not happy that she trekked off to Geneva, Switzerland with Robert so that she could see Dante. However, he was even more furious when he got a call stating that his wife and the super spy had booked a stay in the honeymoon suite at a hotel in Monte Carlo. He assumed the worst and then acted out. Unfortunately, he got drunk and acted out with his ex, Alexis Davis. Now the guilt is eating them both up. Oliva has no idea what happened between them, but General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Ned will be nervous on Friday’s show.

The previews that were shown on Thursday indicated that Monica will approach Ned about something at the Quartermaine mansion. Meanwhile at the Metro Court, Alexis will run into Olivia and the nerves are pretty obvious. Their conversation will somehow lead to Olivia’s trip and she will question how Alexis knew about it. Alexis will be scrambling to come up with an answer. She will likely makes an excuse that she ran into Ned or Robert and they told her.

Sam is also seen in the preview listening to their conversation. She and Alexis may be meeting up for lunch or drinks, but Sam may wonder what has her mother so anxious. Will Alexis confess to her about what happened between her and Olivia’s husband?

Valerie Durant / ABC

General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode also includes Brook Lynn Quartermaine. She will make a confession about something and it’s likely that she will tell Oliva that she deleted her message about extending her trip with Robert from Ned’s phone. He had been wondering why his wife wasn’t in contact with him and that’s when Brook Lynn told him what she did.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr had teased about a secret between Ned and Alexis. At that point, it wasn’t clear whether they actually crossed the line or not. However, General Hospital viewers certainly got an answer about what went on between them. Ned is now left scrambling to keep their one night stand a secret and wants Alexis to do the same. How long before Olivia finds out the truth?

Next week on GeneralHospital, spoilers say that he will learn the truth about something. That will leave fans curious as to what that may be. Olivia has already told her husband about her dangerous adventure to Monte Carlo to find Holly. It could also have something to do with the ELQ takeover. Fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for Ned and Olivia.