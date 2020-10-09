Maggie Lindemann Promotes New Single In Sheer Fishnet Garment & Plaid Skirt

Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The singer dropped a new single “Scissorhands” and is using the social media platform to promote the release.

The “Knife Under My Pillow” songstress stunned in a sheer black fishnet garment that featured long sleeves. Lindemann is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her hands, arms, and neck. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 26 tattoos.

Over the top, the musician wore a black crop top with thin straps. Lindemann completed the ensemble with a royal blue plaid skirt. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with black polish. Lindemann accessorized herself with a necklace and numerous rings. She styled her long dark hair down that had hints of red streaks.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lindemann appeared to be on her knees. She placed both her hands on the ground while being snapped from a slightly higher angle. The entertainer gazed up at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Lindemann was photographed lying down on her front with her lower back raised. She was captured with her head upside down and tilted to the side. Lindemann showcased her profile which helped show off her sharp jawline.

For her caption, she expressed that she was “f*cking psyched” for her fans to finally hear her new single.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 126,000 likes and over 830 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“THATS THE BEST SONG IVE EVER HEARD IN MY WHOLE LIFE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YOUR VOICE, THE MUSIC, THE SOUNDS, THE LYRICS, DAMN IT ALL IS PERFECT,” another passionate person shared.

“PERIODDDT MAGGIE ITS SOO GOOD. I think you might be able to save 2020 all the new music is amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“it came out one hour ago here and i didn’t stop listening to it so…. yeah i LOVE it and YOUR VOICE PLEASE,” a fourth admirer commented.

In July, Lindemann celebrated her 22nd birthday and posed in an electric blue bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she displayed her toned physique while accessorizing her decolletage with black necklaces. Lindemann kept her nails short with a coat of polish and sported her brunette hair in a messy bun.