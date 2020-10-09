Kelly Ripa Hints She May Quit ‘Live’ And Admits She Thought She’d Be Retired By Now

The 50-year-old is revealing what's next.

Kelly Ripa opened up about her future on Live with Kelly and Ryan and why she may consider stepping away from the morning show. Kelly, who turned 50-years-old on October 2, spoke candidly about her goals for the future and admitted that she thought she’d have retired by now.

The mom of three made the confession during an interview with Parade.com and said her aim now is to work more behind the scenes.

“Ultimately [it] would be to eventually get off camera and start working behind the camera more in that creative aspect because I really do enjoy the writing process so much,” Kelly admitted, revealing that she’s been doing a lot of writing recently. Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have already taken steps to make her goal a reality, as they’re producing a series for Hulu based on the best-selling book Mexican Gothic.

But while Kelly’s hinting at stepping away, it probably won’t be for a little while. The former All My Children actress explained that although she’d considered leaving Live, her current co-host Ryan Seacrest made her stick around.

“I was really looking to retire like by now, but [he’s] so fabulous to work with,” she explained, calling the American Idol host “such a draw” and a “good friend.”

“I just love working with him so much. He makes every day feel like I’m not working,” she added.

When she does decide she’s ready to step away, Kelly revealed that much of her time will also be spent supporting her three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

She said seeing her children starting their own lives and work hard at their own careers is “very exciting.”

“I’m focused on the next chapter of my life, but I’m really focused on what they’re doing first. Put them first and then I’ll line up behind them.”

Kelly has been a staple on Live since 2001. She first co-hosted alongside the late legendary TV personality Regis Philbin for a decade until he retired and was replaced by Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan. When Michael left in 2016, Ryan stepped in a few months later and the two celebrated three years of co-hosting in May.

Kelly’s latest comments about retirement come around a week after she celebrated her 50th birthday with a special show. The episode included a video message from Oprah Winfrey in which she jokingly urged her to keep her clothes on and save daughter Lola some embarrassment.