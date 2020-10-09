‘DWTS’ Nev Schulman & Jenna Johnson Are Unrecognizable In ’80s Outfits

Dancing with the Stars performers Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson are unrecognizable in outfits from the 1980s in honor of the series’ latest theme night. The Catfish star and his professional partner have captured the essence of the era in a new pic, and fans could not get over their transformation.

The caption of the fun photo featured the couple’s name, Team BeNeevers. The twosome will demonstrate their techniques as they dance the Quickstep to “Take on Me” by A-ha. The tune, one of the most memorable of the decade, was released in 1984 by the Norwegian band and has become famous for its iconic video, which featured the combination of pencil-sketch animation and live action.

Nev and Jenna appeared to capture many of the most iconic looks of the decade into one image as they posed together in a promotional photograph.

Nev sported a black wig with a mullet style hairdo. The top was brushed high atop his head and fell down long, past his shoulders. His outfit consisted of a white shirt with a thin black design it. This was buttoned up high on his neck. He paired a light blue sweater vest that featured a white border with a pink-and-black design within it.

He smiled brightly as he held a phone in his hand. This was placed up against Jenna’s right ear. The long, twirled wire of the cord wrapped around the twosome and ended in the pro’s left hand, which held the telephone’s base.

Jenna rocked a blond wig. The top was teased and hair-sprayed quite high. The bottom was very long and cascaded over the front of her body.

Her outfit was right on target for the era. She wore a three-quarter sleeved gray top with multicolored paint splatters atop it. It was cropped at her waist. Pattered pants added a contrast to the ensemble. That was finished with a chunky, gold bracelet on her right wrist.

Fans of the twosome cannot wait for the performance and shared their excitement in the caption of the photograph.

“Nev giving me Uncle Jesse vibes with that hair,” noted one fan, referencing the famous coif worn by John Stamos in the 1980s television series Full House.

“Yes!! Mullets for the win!!” joked a second viewer.

“The 80s!!! I grew up in the 80s, the decade of Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Taylor Dayne, the original Degrassi shows. I look forward to 80s night, this is going to be fun,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“The 80s were my favorite!! Best time ever!! Such wonderful memories of growing up during this time!!” penned a fourth fan.