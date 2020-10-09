Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In An Eye-Catching Ensemble: ‘All Dressed Up And Nowhere To Go’

In her latest Instagram share, pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger stunned her 4.5 million followers with a clip in which she rocked a bold ensemble. The clip appeared to be filmed in her luxurious home, and a few details were visible in the background, including an abstract painting on the wall behind her and a large set of glass doors overlooking a modern staircase.

Nicole perched in a white armchair and began the video in a casual look. She rocked a figure-hugging cropped white t-shirt that showed off several inches of her toned stomach, as well as high-waisted jeans that accentuated her incredible legs. She accessorized with a floppy-brimmed hat and sat down in the armchair, crossing her legs before the video smoothly transitioned into her second look.

Nicole made a major style statement in a gown that fit her bombshell body to perfection. The garment was strapless, and the neckline stretched across her chest, showing off a hint of cleavage as well as exposing her sculpted shoulders. The look was crafted from a printed fabric with a white background and colorful pattern with different phrases and fonts in every color under the sun, making for a unique ensemble.

She accessorized with a pair of fingerless gloves that stretched from halfway down her upper arms to her fingertips.

Nicole’s hair tumbled down her chest and back in glossy waves, and she struck several poses in the short clip, placing one hand on her waist and bringing the other up atop her head. She then ran her fingertips across her silky tresses before leaning forward slightly, a move that showed off more of her ample assets.

She finished off the update by winking and flirtatiously blowing a kiss at the camera. Her followers couldn’t get enough, and the share received over 78,900 likes within 14 hours of going live, including a like from fellow singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon. The post also racked up 742 comments from Nicole’s audience.

“What a queen,” one fan wrote, loving the outfit.

“You are glowing,” another follower added.

“Super beautiful as always!” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow that dress,” another commented, followed by a trio of heart emoji and a trio of flame emoji.

Nicole has been sharing plenty of her ensembles from the stage of The Masked Singer with her Instagram audience, and one of her recent shares was no different. As The Inquisitr reported, she showcased her incredible figure in a PVC bodysuit with a collar and ruffled details on both the bottom and across the chest She accessorized with fishnet stockings and had her long locks styled in a thick braid.