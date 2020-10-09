‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Freak Out Over Bruno Tonioli’s ’80s Throwbacks Ahead Of Epic Theme Week

The veteran 'DWTS' judge gives off the best '80s vibes on Instagram.

Dancing with the Stars fans freaked out over photos of Bruno Tonioli from the 1980s.

Throwbacks of the longtime judge on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition were shared on the official DWTS Instagram page in honor of the show’s upcoming 1980s theme night.

In the first photo, a 1980s-era Bruno was pictured wearing an overall-style red and blue jumpsuit with a rope belt — but no shirt underneath — as well as the obligatory leg warmers of the day as he took a break on the dance floor. In the pic, the now 64-year-old choreographer was leaning on one arm as he sat on the hardwood floor. A large mirror was in place behind him.

In a second snap, young Bruno was looking cool in a puffy leather jacket over a white mesh shirt as he posed like a model.

The caption to the photo touted all of Bruno’s 1980s “vibes” ahead of the popular Dancing With the Stars theme night.

In the comments section to the post, several DWTS pro dancers reacted to the photos of a baby-faced Bruno.

“This is EPIC Wow!” wrote six-time mirrorball champ, Derek Hough.

“DEAD!! Love this so damn much,” added pro dancer Cheryl Burke.

“These are sooooo goooood!” chimed in dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

While he now sports silver hair, many fans wrote that Bruno looks the same today as he did 40 years ago.

Other commenters zeroed in on his jumpsuit look.

“I really hope one of the male dancers recreates this look as their dance costume!!” one fan wrote.

“Let’s get physical lol,” another joked, in a reference to the 1981 Olivia Newton-John song of the same name.

Others recalled Bruno’s past role on an iconic 1983 music video, Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing.”

And another fan asked to see more pics of the Italian judge.

“Can ya’ll make fun of Bruno for a segment?” one fan requested.

There are probably many more vintage photos floating around that DWTS bosses could dig up if they wanted to rib the veteran Dancing With the Stars cast member.

Bruno worked steadily as a choreographer in the 1980s as the music video genre took off. In addition to his work with Elton John, the future TV judge woked on videos for Duran Duran, Boy George, Rolling Stones, and Bananarama, per BBC.

Of working with the all-girl group, Bruno said it was “pure pop, pure fun… with the girls we just liked really having a party!”