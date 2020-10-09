‘DWTS’ Spoilers: ’80s Night Brings The Music And Fashion Of A Favorite Era To The Ballroom

The performers of Dancing with the Stars will travel back in time to the 1980s for an evening dedicated to both the music and fashion of the era of excess. The top 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples will compete in the fifth week of competition and face elimination if they do not impress both the panel of judges and the viewing audience with their growing ballroom skills.

The show promises to be fun and fabulous as some of the greatest tunes of the decade will be featured in a ballroom setting.

According to a Walt Disney Television press release, each couple will dance to a variety of ’80s hit songs while vying for judges’ approval and audience votes. The following are the dance choices and songs for the remaining 12 pairs in the competition.

Monica Aldama of Cheer and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Tango to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell.

Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev glide to a Tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany.

Pro football legend Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd perform a Tango to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi.

Disney Channel personality Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten will whirl in a Jazz routine to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News.

Justina Machado of One Day at a Time and Sasha Farber groove in a Jazz routine to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke sway in a Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey.

Jeannie Mai of The Real and Brandon Armstrong perform a Jazz combination to “Like a Virgin” by Madonna.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess whirl in a Tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” by Tears for Fears.

Rapper Nelly and Daniella Karagach sway to a Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge.

Catfish host Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson sashay to a Quickstep to “Take on Me” by A-ha.

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset and Gleb Savchenko move in a Cha Cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block.

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart hit the floor for a Contemporary piece to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Taylor.

The live votes obtained for the celebrities during this performance will be combined with scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. These will result in scores that lead to a fourth celebrity ending their journey in the ballroom for Season 29 of the series.