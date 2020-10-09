Tinashe Goes Topless For Eye-Catching ‘Ladygunn’ Magazine Cover

Tinashe took to Instagram to announce that she is Ladygunn magazine’s latest cover girl. The singer is known for sporting different styles and looked nothing short of incredible for the publication’s most recent issue. You can view the photos here.

The “All Hands On Deck” hitmaker bared all and went completely topless for the shoot. Tinashe wore high-waisted pants that fell above her ankles that appeared to be a pale pink color. The garment featured a pattern all over and was paired with matching long gloves. Tinashe styled her dark wavy hair down with a couple of long plaits. She rocked a large circular headpiece and went barefoot for the occasion. Tinashe painted her pedicured toes with a coat of white polish and dusted her eyes with colorful eyeshadow.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe attached the front cover where posed in front of a plain backdrop. She was captured from the waist-up and directly faced the camera lens. Tinashe covered her breasts with both hands and subtly parted her lips.

In the next slide, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was snapped sitting down with one leg raised and the other resting on the ground. Tinashe’s long locks covered her left breast while she placed her hand over the other. She lifted up one foot and rested it on tiptoes while gazing at the camera.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the tags, Tinashe credited her makeup artist, Francie Tomalonis, and the photographer Jasper Soloff.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 76,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3 million followers.

“you are doing great sis, WE STAN,” one user wrote.

“THE POWER YOU HAVE! STREAM SAVE ROOM FOR US SONG OF THE YEAR,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“I see a goddess,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Beautiful like always @tinashenow. Wish I could wake up to that beautiful face every single day,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed with collaborator Buddy for a couple of snaps. Tinashe wowed in a black PVC top that featured thin straps. She paired the look with matching PVC pants and wrapped herself up in a leather jacket of the same color. The Two and a Half Men actress painted her fingernails white and accessorized with black shades while slicking back her dark hair.