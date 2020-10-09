Britney Spears Shares A Heartfelt Message For Her Fans Amid Legal Battle

Britney got candid on Instagram.

Britney Spears shared a candid message for her fans on Instagram this week as her tumultuous personal life under her 12-year conservatorship continues to make headlines. The mom of two shared a series of selfies on October 8 and thanked her followers for standing by her over the years as she revealed that she reads the many comments left on her social media accounts.

The pop superstar posted three versions of the same outdoor snap with different filters. She confirmed the first was the original.

“To my fans …. I want to thank you guys so much for your support throughout the years!!!!! Sometimes when I read the comments ….. yup we all do it sometimes ….. it shows me how loved I am and how beautiful people really are!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram upload, which can be seen here, alongside several shrugging shoulders, a rolling eyes, and a thumbs up emoji.

“I mean seriously though!!!!! Anyhow …. thanks for all your KIND words ….. it means so much to me …”

“GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!” she then closed out her message, repeating the phrase to let her followers know that she really meant it.

In the photos, Britney posed in front of a tree with her long, blond hair straight and half up and half down. The “Toxic” singer sported a white milkmaid-style crop-top with a thin black necklace.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many vocalizing their support for the #FreeBritney movement which has gathered steam over the past several months.

Many claimed they didn’t believe it was Britney posting on her own account, while others urged her to do an Instagram Live session to prove she was safe.

“And now let Britney say this LIVE to us please!,” one person said, which has received over 2,000 likes.

“We’re all praying for you and your freedom,” another comment, which has more than 3,400 likes, read.

Though Britney’s message was vague, the star is going through a pretty tough time right now amid her ongoing conservatorship.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, she’s asked to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator. Court documents claimed that Britney allegedly no longer shares her dad’s “vision” in which she would continue performing, and he would stay in charge of her affairs.

Last month, The Guardian reported that Britney’s lawyer Samuel Ingham III appeared to allude to the #FreeBritney movement and stated that the “I’m A Slave 4 U” hitmaker “welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”