Suzy Cortez Lowers Shorts, Flaunts Rock Hard Abs & Voluptuous Chest In Sultry Bedroom Selfie

Model and television personality Suzy Cortez is known by her 2.4 million Instagram followers for her world-famous booty. The Miss BumBum 2019 winner proudly displays her derrière in a variety of racy snapshots, but on Friday, she decided to show off her rock hard abs and voluptuous chest while wearing a tiny pair of shorts with just a bra.

Suzy’s bra was white, and it had half cups that showed plenty of her ample bosom. Her shorts were blue with a printed pattern on them. They were tight and had a low-rise waist and high-cut legs.

The popular influencer laid on her back on a bed for the sultry photo. A large body pillow covered in a gray pillow case was on the bed behind behind her. Part of a bookcase was also visible, and plenty of light to streamed into the room from a row of windows on the back wall.

The photo appeared to be a selfie as Suzy held one arm out in front of her. It was what her other hand was doing that caught the attention of her fans — she teasingly lowered the waistline of her shorts, revealing her lower abdomen. Suzy’s rock hard upper abs were also on full display.

The frame was taken at a close angle, giving Suzy’s fans a good look at not only her taut midsection but her chest. Strands of her long brunette tresses fell over one shoulder and breast, drawing the eye to her curvy bustline. The snap also captured the tops of her thighs and hips. Her shapely arms and shoulders were also prominent. The top of her head was cropped out of the frame, but it still managed to show one of her eyes, which was closed. The model seemed to be relaxed as she snapped the picture.

In the caption, Suzy left an uplifting quote.

The sizzling snapshot generated a buzz among her followers, and many left flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

Many of the remarks were written in Spanish, but there were a few written in English, and they all seemed to come from fans who loved the sexy shot.

“Spicy gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Faaaantastic for Friday!” a second admirer added.

“So beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Morning gorgeous!” commented a fourth follower.

As reported by The Inquisitr last month, Suzy shared a sizzling picture that featured her looking smoking hot in a cowboy hat, a pink bra and a set of pleather chaps that did not leave much to the imagination.